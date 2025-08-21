Cracker Barrel changes logo; online debate ensues

Cracker Barrel is going through some changes inside and outside of their restaurants, but not everyone is happy about it.

The company unveiled its new logo that is “rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape,” but that is missing the barrel and the overalls-wearing man sitting in an old-fashioned chair, with an elbow perched on the barrel’s top, CNN reported.

Logo changes FILE PHOTO: Cracker Barrel has changed its longstanding logo. The namesake barrel and man are gone from the new logo. (Cracker Barrel)

The colors are the same, but the font has been updated into a modern look, the “Today” show reported.

This is not the first time the logo has changed.

The “Today” show said that when the company started in 1969, the logo only had the words on it, then in 1977 it was changed, adding the man and the cracker barrel motif.

Some customers are not accepting the change, with one writing on social media that the “changing the logo just feels like another little piece of culture dying off.”

One person wrote on a Cracker Barrel Instagram post that “The new rebrand took the feeling away. Cold and sterile,” USA Today reported.

Another said it was “ruining my life.”

But some like it, with one person writing, “Cheers to the new logo!!!! We love you!”

The logo change comes after some of the company’s more than 660 locations were remodeled and “decluttered” with the country-themed items removed from walls and dark wood replaced with a lighter palette, CNN reported.

“Today” called the new look a “brighter modern farmhouse aesthetic.”

The company told Fox Digital earlier this year that it was trying “various levels of remodels.”

“We’ve been very transparent about our goal of making our stores feel brighter and even more welcoming than they already are, while maintaining that country hospitality and charm that we’re known for,” Sarah Moore, Cracker Barrel chief marketing officer, told Fox Digital at the time.

Despite what is being said on social media, the company’s CEO said the feedback has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

“People like what we’re doing,” Julie Felss Masino told “Good Morning America. “Cracker Barrel needs to feel like the Cracker Barrel for today and for tomorrow -- the things that you love are still there. We need people to choose us, and we want people to choose us.”

