Budweiser spotlights next generation of Clydesdales in Super Bowl ad

A staple of any Super Bowl will once again take center stage.

Budweiser is showing off its next generation of Clydesdales in a teaser for its Super Bowl LIX ad.

“First delivery” shows a young foal who wants to join the big boys, pulling a Budweiser keg wagon. But the horse’s caretaker tells him “You’re still too little, buddy.”

Still too small to pull the weight, the foal is left behind, looking dejected, but jumps into action when a keg falls from the cart. While it takes a long time, the horse eventually makes it to the destination, not much behind the full team.

This is the 47th Budweiser Super Bowl commercial featuring the Clydesdale horses, which became a symbol of the company way back in 1933, People magazine reported. The first Clydesdale Super Bowl commercial was aired in 1975, “Good Morning America” reported.

As part of the promotion, the beer company will be taking the team of horses to New Orleans for the week leading up to the big game.

“The spot tells the story of our iconic brand tagline, ‘For all that you do, this Bud’s for you,” Kristina Punwani, Budweiser USA’s head of marketing told “Good Morning America.” “The foal is a representation of the grit and determination that make up the American spirit.”

“We really wanted to insert a lot of heartfelt imagery in this commercial that really pulled at the heart strings, but this year, we’re bringing a bit of a fresh take by having lighthearted moments and humor,” Punwani said, noting that the ad ends as a horse walks into a bar, just like some jokes begin, the morning show explained.





