Gloucester 11-year-old shines in ‘DunKings’ Super Bowl commercial

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — An 11-year-old boy from Gloucester got the chance to be in the Dunkin Super Bowl commercial alongside stars like Ben and Casey Affleck, Jeremy Strong and Coach Bill Belichick

“Ben tells me, ‘Oh I saw your tapes I loved them,’ and I got to meet Casey, Bill Belichick, Druski all these icons, it was so cool, they were so nice to me,” said Vito Giacalone, from Gloucester.

Vito says his favorite part was getting to meet Ben Affleck.

“I was shook, I didn’t know what to say because he just came right up to me and was like, ‘Nice job buddy,’ rubbed my head, like, ‘Nice job buddy,’” said Giacalone.

Vito sent an audition tape not knowing what the role would be for, and two weeks later they were on a plane to Los Angeles.

But when they got there, they had to be evacuated from their hotel because of the wildfires.

“Production was amazing they relocated us to a different hotel, they pushed off some filming but they took care of us they were great, but it was very scary and I feel terrible for those people who lost their homes,” said Lia Giacalone, Vito’s mother.

So it took a few extra days to shoot this commercial, but it was worth it.

“I have no words, I am so proud of him,” said Vito’s mother said. “I think I was more starstruck than he was, you know each person that came in it was like oh Casey, Ben Donnie Wahlberg, I’m behind the cameras like oh my gosh, and he’s just cool calm collected, so he’s made for this.”

Vito and his family only learned he made the cut when they saw the commercial air Sunday night during the Super Bowl.

It was a surreal moment they got to share with family and friends.

“I thought they were gonna cut me out and all that but I was there!” said Vito Giacalone.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group