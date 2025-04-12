One dead, another seriously injured following house fire in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — Fire officials are investigating after a house fire left one person dead and another person seriously injured.

According to the State Fire Marshals officer, the Wareham Fire Department responded to 102 Kimberly Court for a report of a fire at around 8:40 on Friday night.

Upon arrival, crews observed a manufactured home fully involved with heavy smoke and flames.

Firefighters located one adult who was seriously injured. That person was transported by Wareham EMS for medical care. Firefighters also learned that a second adult had not escaped.

The person inside the home was located and pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the original structure, protecting nearby trailers from the growing flames. Crews brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes, with one structure sustaining radiant heat damage.

“On behalf of the Wareham Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family that lost a loved one and a home last night,” said Chief Haskell. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and our community.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Wareham Fire Department, Wareham Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth DA’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

