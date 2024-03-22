Buckingham Palace releases statement from King Charles III following Princess Kate’s announcement

LONDON — King Charles III released a statement through Buckingham Palace following the Princess of Wales’ announcement Friday.

He said he is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” according to the statement released from Buckingham Palace per The Associated Press.

King Charles III said he has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” following their time in the hospital together, The Guardian reported.

Buckingham Palace said that King Charles III and Queen Camilla “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time,” the BBC reported.

Friday afternoon, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, announced that she is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

The diagnosis came after Catherine underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January at the London Clinic. Officials did not immediately share details on the nature of the surgery, though they said it was successful and would likely keep her from public duties until after Easter.

Catherine did not say what form of cancer she was diagnosed with.

It was announced at the beginning of February that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer. A week before he had a procedure done at the hospital to treat a benign prostate condition.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately elaborate on the issue or the form of cancer that Charles was diagnosed with, saying the king “has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

