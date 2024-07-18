Back to school: Tips for teachers, students, parents on how to beat high cost of supplies

While inflation is officially lower than last year, the items that are needed for the next school year may still put a dent in parents’, students’ and teachers’ wallets.

But there are ways to save for the upcoming school year.

See what you already have

You don’t need to buy the same things over and over again. NerdWallet suggests seeing what you already have such as backpacks.

Shop around

You can save money by doing a little bit of research. Compare prices at different stores online and in person before making your final purchase.

Wait for the sale

If you can wait to make your purchase, keep an eye out for sales at local stores or online retailers. Also, take advantage of any tax-free weekends or holidays. CNET reported 16 states have sales tax holidays in 2024 while five states have tax-free shopping all year. Each state that has a tax-free holiday sets its own rules, so you will have to see if your area is participating and what qualifies.

Also spread out the shopping, NerdWallet said. That way you can lessen the blow and the drain on your accounts.

Buy generic

Generic products are often just as good as name brands and cost less.

Buy in bulk

You can usually get a better deal per unit when buying large quantities like paper, pencils and pens. This can also be helpful if you know you’ll need particular items next year.

Save those coupons

Be sure to take advantage of any coupons or promo codes when making your purchase. Some websites like RetailMeNot provide coupons and promo codes valid for back-to-school shopping.

Use apps

Apps like Rakuten or Ibotta can help you earn cashback. You can also use other tools to compare prices, NerdWallet said.

