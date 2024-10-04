Police seek identity of person following Roxbury breaking and entering incident

BOSTON — The Boston Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say is involved in a Roxbury breaking and entering.

The incident took place near 13 Shetland Street, on September 6th, shortly after midnight according to police.

“The suspect appears to have come from the area of Massachusetts Avenue and reportedly fled back in that direction after he stole a bicycle from the building. The suspect was also seen on video returning to the establishment and stealing items,” Boston police say.

The department issued the following photos of the individual they are seeking to ID:

Roxbury breaking and entering





Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4275, or you can call police anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS.





