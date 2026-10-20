Air Force identifies serviceman who died in rappelling accident at college football game

SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. airman who died after falling while rappelling from the rafters of the Alamodome before a college football game in Texas on Saturday was a Georgia native and a 15-year service member, the Air Force said on Sunday.

In a news release, Nellis Air Force Base identified the serviceman as Technical Sgt. Ian Patterson, of Fort Stewart, Georgia. Patterson was rappelling toward the ground during pregame ceremonies before the University of Texas at San Antonio hosted Navy.

Officials at the Air Force base said that Patterson was a Tactical Air Control Party instructor assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, at Joint Base San Antonio.

Patterson fell just before 7 p.m. CT during UTSA’s Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans night, KSAT reported. He participated with three other service members during the ceremony, according to the television station.

According to the news release, Patterson was a decorated airman who was awarded the Air and Space Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters; the Army Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal and Army Achievement Medal, each with one oak leaf cluster.

The U.S. Air Force has identified the service member who tragically passed away after falling during a pregame demonstration at the UTSA-Navy football game on Saturday in San Antonio: U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson. May he rest in peace 🕊️ 🇺🇸 https://t.co/wdglfY7tda — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) October 19, 2026

In 2022, Patterson was named the Air Force Special Warfare Enlisted Instructor of the Year at the Headquarters Air Force level.

The 6th Combat Training Squadron prepares tactical air controllers to embed with Army and Marine units, the San Antonio Express-News reported. As part of their training, tactical air controllers practice rappelling from helicopters 100 feet or higher than ground level, according to the newspaper.

“This tragedy is felt deeply across the 57th Wing,” U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Scott C. Mills, 57th Wing commander, said in a statement. “Tech. Sgt. Patterson and his service mattered immensely to our wing, and to the family, friends, and teammates who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him. Our team is now focused on standing beside Ian’s family, loved ones, and fellow Airmen as we navigate this profound loss together.”

The Alamodome has hosted similar displays without incident, the Express-News reported. But halfway during Patterson’s 17-foot descent, he began falling rapidly and hit the turf as more than 23,000 fans at the arena watched, officials told the newspaper.

In a statement, the San Antonio Fire Department said they took Patterson to an area hospital with life-threatening, WSB-TV reported.

According to the Express-News, American Conference commissioner Tim Pernetti, who was at the game, decided to go forward with play and both teams supported his ruling because Patterson’s condition was unknown at the time.

“Respect for the family’s privacy and adherence to the military’s notification process guided the decision to mitigate speculation about the service member’s medical status and avoid additional distress for his family,” the conference said in a statement.

Air Force identifies service member who died after fall during UTSA pregame ceremony | Read the full story at the link in our bio. https://t.co/pBGYD3VAdx — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) October 19, 2026

The crowd observed a moment of silence before the game, and UTSA called off its normal light and video show when both teams took the field, according to the newspaper.

The Air Force informed American Conference officials of Patterson’s death at 10:40 p.m. CT, just as UTSA was wrapping up a 38-34 victory against Navy, The Associated Press reported.

Coach Jeff Traylor said he had only been told there had been an “incident” that would delay the start of the game. He noted that the crowd’s enthusiasm had evaporated.

“You could tell the energy was just gone,” Traylor told reporters after the game. “It just really puts things in perspective. It really does.”

“Details surrounding the incident are under investigation,” Nellis Air Force Base said in its statement.

© 2026 Cox Media Group