Multiple people hit by car that also hit Faulkner Hospital building, rupturing gas line

Several people were struck by a car that also hit a Faulkner Hospital building in Jamaica Plain, rupturing a gas line and forcing the area to be shut down for traffic on Thursday.

Boston police told Boston 25 that multiple pedestrians were struck by the vehicle and one victim had life-threatening injuries.

Faulkner Hospital crash

The hit hit the exterior of the Belkin House, a standalone building on the hospital campus, a Mass General Brigham spokesperson told Boston 25.

The Belkin House was evacuated as a precaution, hospital officials tell Boston 25.

“The main hospital building is safe and continuing operations at this time,“ a hospital spokesperson said. ”There are traffic impacts in the area due to the presence of emergency responders. This is an evolving situation and we will provide an update as soon as we are able.”

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Boston 25 News has a news crew headed to the scene.

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