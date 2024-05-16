Adam Sandler returning to star in ‘Happy Gilmore’ sequel, Netflix confirms

Somebody’s closer to a “Happy Gilmore” sequel.

Netflix confirmed that Adam Sandler will return to star in “Happy Gilmore 2,” the long-awaited followup to the 1996 golf comedy, Variety reported.

Netflix confirmed the new film during its upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday in New York City, according to the entertainment news website.

“Happy Gilmore,” written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy, remains one of the actor’s most popular films, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sandler plays the lead character, a hockey player who learns he can channel his anger into winning pro golf tournaments.

He bedevils an arrogant golf pro, Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald, according to IMDb.com. The film also starred the late Carl Weathers as Chubbs Peterson, Julie Bowen and a memorable appearance by the late game-show host, Bob Barker.

“Happy Gilmore” made nearly $40 million at the worldwide box office in 1996, Variety reported.

Netflix did not release any details about the new film, its storyline, writer or director, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sandler dropped some hints during a recent appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“Dude, we’ve been talking about a ‘Happy 2′ and we’re working on some stuff,” Sandler said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “But don’t tell anybody.”

McDonald initially started rumors of a sequel in March, when he said that Sandler showed him a first draft of the film when they happened to run into one another, Variety reported.

“I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,’” McDonald said. “I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’ Maybe you should cut that out (of this audio) because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!”

Sandler has a $250 million deal with Netflix and has produced eight titles for the streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His most recent effort was the teen comedy “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” which premiered on Netflix in August 2023.

