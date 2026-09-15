Newton police ask for help finding missing woman

Police in Newton are asking the public for help trying to find a missing woman.

Police say Deborah Chang was last seen on Theodore Road Monday afternoon.

Chang was last seen wearing a pink blouse and blue jeans. She is described as 5′04″, around 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Around 4:30 p.m., Chang told her son she was headed out for a walk but never returned, according to police.

“Deborah Chang is from Taiwan and not familiar with the area,” police posted on social media. “Anyone with information pertaining to Deborah Chang, please contact the Newton Police Department at 617-796-2123.”

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