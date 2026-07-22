30 beluga whales to be relocated after Canadian aquarium closed

Two years after a Canadian aquarium closed, 30 beluga whales are being moved to new facilities.

The belugas lived at Marineland Canada in Niagara Falls, Ontario, which closed in September 2024 after allegations of animal abuse came to light, CBC reported.

“Marineland Canada’s had a very long history of poor welfare. They did close down after a bill in 2019 ended keeping these animals for breeding and entertainment purposes,” Whale Sanctuary Project president Dr. Lori Marino told WGN.

The whales have been cared for at the aquarium thanks to donations, but when the money flow dried up, their fate was in question, with caretakers asking the government for funding to help feed the mammals in 2025, ABC News reported. Euthanizing the animals was considered since the whales were born in captivity or were captured when young, so they cannot be released into the oceans, according to WMAQ.

This week, the first six whales were loaded up and taken to their new homes.

They were lifted into cold-water containers and taken by either truck or plane to the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago or SeaWorld San Antonio, ABC News reported.

The herculean effort to lift massive whales, which could weigh up to 3,000 pounds, into large transport tanks “involves a lot of people at each step who can accompany the animal and ensure that it is going to be transported stress free and problem free,” professor of marine mammals at the University of British Columbia, Andrew Trites told WMAQ.

Four went to Chicago, Acadia, Osiris, Sierra and Lillooet, all in their 20s and have a strong bond, WGN reported.

The two others went to Texas, according to the CBC.

They traveled with veterinarians specializing in their care to monitor their health during the trips.

“Now that they are here, the full attention of our care and veterinary teams is on getting to know these whales and providing whatever supplemental support, care, treatment, nutrition and attention we can provide to help them acclimate to their new environment,” Shedd Aquarium said in a statement to WMAQ.

The remaining 24 belugas will be relocated to the Georgia Aquarium, SeaWorld San Diego, and Oceanogràfic Valencia in Spain, as well as the Shedd, over the next few months.

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