2026 CMA Awards: Ella Langley leads with 9 nominations

Ella Langley led the pack as the 60th CMA Awards nominations were announced on Thursday. Langley, whose “Choosin’ Texas” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the 21st week this year, received nine nominations, Variety reported.

That put the “Be Her” singer one shy of the all-time single-year record, which was set by Alan Jackson in 2002, according to the entertainment news website.

Miranda Lambert has seven nominations, with four of them coming as a songwriter or producer on recordings by Langley,

Other artists receiving multiple nominations from Country Music Association voters with multiple nominations include Kacey Musgraves and Ben West (Langley’s co-producer) with five each; Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr.with four each; and Lainey Wilson (who will host the show), Luke Combs and Dave Clauss (Langley’s mixing engineer) with three nominations apiece.

The awards ceremony, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, is scheduled to air on Nov. 18 on ABC and Disney+. Wilson is hosting for the third consecutive year and for the second straight year solo, Billboard reported.

Here is the list of nominees.

Single of the Year

“Be Her” – Ella Langley

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

Album of the Year

“Ain’t In It For My Health” – Zach Top

“Dandelion” – Ella Langley

“Middle of Nowhere” – Kacey Musgraves

“Parker McCollum” – Parker McCollum

“The Way I Am” – Luke Combs

Song of the Year

”Be Her” -- Songwriters: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt

“Beautiful Things” -- Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” -- Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

“Dry Spell -- ”Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne

“Gary” -- Songwriter: Stephen Wilson Jr.

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

Musical Event of the Year

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert (with Chris Stapleton)

“Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves (featuring Miranda Lambert)

“I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen

“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” – Carly Pearce & Riley Green

“McArthur” – Hardy, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw

Musician of the Year

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

Music Video of the Year

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves

“Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr.

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

New Artist of the Year

Avery Anna

Carter Faith

Emily Ann Roberts

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

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