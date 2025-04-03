2025 hurricane season prediction warns there will be several named storms this year

If you live in a hurricane-prone area, you will want to prepare for the worst.

Colorado State University has released one of the first predictions for the 2025 hurricane season.

Researchers said that there will be 17 named storms and nine will become hurricanes.

Typically, there are 14 named storms with seven becoming hurricanes.

With the 17 predicted storms, there will be 85 days with named storms. Of the named storms, nine will become hurricanes and will have 35 days’ worth of hurricane-related weather. Four will be considered major hurricanes.

Why so many storms this year? There will be no El Niño, which helps lessen the risk.

Colorado State University started the trend of predicting how many storms there will be during the season, which lasts from June 1 to Nov. 1.

Forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release their final prediction in May.

