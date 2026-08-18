14 charged in cocaine ring involving two Penn State fraternities

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Fourteen people are facing charges in connection with an alleged cocaine-trafficking operation run out of two fraternity houses at Penn State University, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced on Monday.

Thirteen of the people charged were Penn State University students at or around the time of the alleged crimes in 2023 and 2024, Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a news release. The 14th person is the father of one of the students, the attorney general said.

According to WPXI, investigators identified two persons as the alleged ringleaders: Thomas Michael Robinson, of Pittsburgh; and Agostino Abbatiello, of Westbury, New York. The two men made regular trips to Philadelphia and New York to secure “large quantities of cocaine,” WJAC reported.

Pittsburgh man accused of leading cocaine-trafficking ring involving 2 Penn State fraternities https://t.co/vuHkCFujfF pic.twitter.com/iZWcw6zQjA — WPXI (@WPXI) August 17, 2026

Robinson, a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity, and Abbatiello, a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, are accused of forcing other fraternity members and pledges to package cocaine from 2023 to 2024, according to WJAC. The drugs were then sold to Penn State students.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Abbatiello, Robinson, and two others -- Mohammed Hurabi and Lars Zeepvat -- were charged with felony corrupt organizations, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, and related offenses. A fifth person, Robert Zanolla, is charged with felony conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility, and related misdemeanors.

The eight other student-aged defendants are facing misdemeanor charges of possession and paraphernalia, according to the news release. They were identified as Liam Smith, Michael Brogno, Kaden Howe, Connor Hurleigh, Seth Beardsley, Kyle Ridpath, Daniel Price and Charles Wiseman.

The non-student charged was Paul Robinson, the father of Thomas Robinson, WJAC reported. He is accused of helping conceal evidence by providing a safe where drugs and cash were hidden.

Four of the defendants currently attend Penn State, according to the news release.

“This was a coordinated and highly profitable drug-trafficking crew revolving around two senior members of the fraternities, other fraternity brothers, and pledges,” Sunday said in a statement. “In fact, according to the evidence uncovered, cutting and packaging cocaine was, for some pledges, an indoctrination into the fraternities.”

Authorities said that most of the payments for the drugs were made by cash or through payment apps.

“This is very serious criminal conduct. There was nothing junior or childlike about this type of conduct,” Sunday said during a news conference, according to The Associated Press. “This was an upper-level trafficking organization for this region in Pennsylvania.”

In a statement, Penn State officials said they placed Delta Upsilon on interim suspension while the Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response investigates the charges. Sigma Chi is not a recognized organization and operates without the university’s oversight.

We are horrified by these serious allegations against current and former students,” said Andrea Dowhower, vice president for Student Affairs. “Criminal activity, including hazing, such as this has no place at our institution, and we will cooperate with law enforcement in any way we can. We will continue to enhance our efforts around health and safety and hazing educational efforts for all our organizations.”

In a statement, Andrea Dowhower, Penn State’s vice president for student affairs, said the school was “horrified” by the allegations against the current and former students.

“Criminal activity, including hazing, such as this has no place at our institution, and we will cooperate with law enforcement in any way we can. We will continue to enhance our efforts around health and safety and hazing educational efforts for all our organizations.”

According to the AP, Delta Upsilon Executive Director Justin Kirk said in a statement that the international fraternity was aware of the allegations. He added that the persons involved who had ties to the fraternity were expelled or suspended if they did not resign.

“We will continue to work closely with the university on any investigative efforts,” Kirk said.

Representatives from Sigma Chi, which has headquarters in Evanston, Illinois, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AP.

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