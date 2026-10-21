Malaysia bans civil servants from using navigation app Waze, citing data risks over Israeli links

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia on Wednesday banned civil servants from using the navigation application Waze, citing data security concerns due to its Israeli links.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's office said in a statement that the decision took into account the status of Waze Mobile Limited as a data controller incorporated in Israel and operating under Israeli law.

“Sensitive government information and the personal data of citizens must be protected from being exploited by the Israeli regime in a manner that could compromise national security and sovereignty,” the statement said.

It said Anwar urged all Malaysians to also cease using Waze and switch to local alternatives such as the TuJu application, which offers robust security guarantees and personal data protection.

The “government maintains a firm stance; we will close any avenues that the Israeli regime could exploit to threaten the security of the nation and its people,” the statement added.

Predominantly Muslim Malaysia is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and has no diplomatic or direct economic ties with Israel. The government has consistently backed Palestinian statehood and condemned Israeli actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Waze restriction adds a digital security dimension to that policy. Waze was developed in Israel before it was bought by U.S. tech company Google in 2013.

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