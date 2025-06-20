Suspect taken into custody after hourslong standoff in Medway, police say

MEDWAY, Mass. — A suspect was taken into custody on Friday following an hourslong standoff with law enforcement.

Police closed down Oakland Street around 10:30 a.m., asking residents to stay away from the area of the cemetery while MetroLEC units, including SWAT, responded to the scene.

Just before 1:30 p.m., police announced a suspect was taken into custody. The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

Officials say there is no ongoing danger to the public but the road will remain closed while an investigation is conducted.

No further information was immediately available.

