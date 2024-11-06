Skimming device found in Newton convenience store prompts warning from police

NEWTON, Mass. — Police are asking the public to check their bank statements after a credit card skimming device was found inside a convenience store on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the device was found on a register credit card reader at the 7/11 at 612 Washington Street in Newtonville.

Credit card skimmers are small, inconspicuous software devices planted by thieves over legitimate credit card readers. The devices are hard to spot and steal credit card information from unsuspecting victims.

Police provided pictures of the found device, which was overlaid on top of the 7/11′s card reader. It is unclear how long the device was on there.

Anyone who was a customer at that location in the past few weeks is strongly advised to review their credit card statement for fraudulent activity.

An investigation remains ongoing.

