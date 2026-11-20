After nearly five years of fighting in Ukraine, the Kremlin is eagerly embracing a U.S. offer to discuss postwar European security, and Moscow is using that diplomatic opening to reaffirm the tough demands that President Vladimir Putin put forward before the start of his full-scale invasion.

The proposal to discuss broader security arrangements for Europe was floated by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys, and that has worried Ukraine and its Western allies, who fear it will play into Moscow's hands and weaken NATO.

The Kremlin strongly backed the U.S. idea, describing a review of the broader European security framework as vital for a settlement of Europe’s most devastating conflict since World War II.

Putin discussed the Ukrainian conflict with Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, their first trilateral meeting. That encounter had fueled fears in Ukraine that they could discuss a possible settlement without Kyiv's participation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants a ceasefire to include a security framework to ensure that Russia does not attack his country again, and European leaders argue that such an architecture already exists in the form of NATO.

Russia's demands date back to 2021

In draft agreements submitted to the U.S. and NATO in December 2021, two months before the invasion, Russia demanded that Washington and its allies pledge to exclude NATO's expansion to Ukraine, Georgia or any other nation that was once part of the Soviet Union.

Moscow also demanded that the U.S. and its allies make a commitment to not deploy weapons or conduct any military activities in Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations.

The documents also obliged the alliance not to station any troops in areas where they weren’t present in 1997 — before NATO moved to incorporate former Soviet bloc countries and ex-Soviet republics.

They also suggested a freeze on patrols by Russian and U.S. warships and bombers near each other’s borders. In addition, they called for efforts to reduce the risk of incidents involving Russia and NATO warships and aircraft, primarily in the Baltic and the Black seas; a reduction in the scope of military drills; and greater transparency and other confidence-building measures.

NATO allies have rejected the Russian demands as a nonstarter.

Putin described the West's refusal to consider these proposals as the main reason behind his decision to send troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, arguing that he had to act to fend off a major threat to Russia's national security. Ukraine and its allies denounce the invasion as an unprovoked act of aggression.

Moscow sees an opportunity to revive and expand its demands

Speaking after the meeting with Xi and Trump, Putin reaffirmed his criticism of the West for failing to take Moscow's complaints about NATO's expansion into account.

"They just spat at our opinion,” he said.

Putin bluntly rejected the European response to Moscow's plans. He called it “political diarrhea” and “nonsense,” saying that “everybody understands that we don't strive for a war with Europe.”

He said Russia is open to discussing the continent's security arrangements with the Europeans as the U.S. has suggested, and scoffed at “hysterics in some European capitals" over Washington's offer.

“We understand that it makes no sense to discuss issues related to security in Europe without the Europeans,” Putin declared. He said Moscow invited a European delegation to visit and state its negotiating position before deciding on the date and format of Ukrainian talks.

Russia is ready to search for compromise, he said, but will not budge on its key demands. He has sternly warned that Russia will not accept the deployment of any European troops into Ukraine after the hostilities end and see them as a legitimate target.

Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said that during talks with Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Nov. 12 in the Kremlin, Putin reminded them of Moscow's 2021 security proposals, noting that they envisioned the pullback of NATO forces from Central and Eastern Europe.

Ushakov said the Kremlin would now update them with “fresh considerations.”

Some see room for compromise by Russia

While Putin appears adamant on keeping Kyiv out of NATO and blocking any Western troops on Ukrainian soil, some observers say Moscow could be open to concessions on its other demands, including the rollback of NATO troops from Central and Eastern Europe.

Alexei Naumov, a pro-Kremlin political commentator, argued that Russian demands represented an initial bargaining position that could become more flexible during talks.

“Between maintaining the current status quo and the full realization of Russia’s demands, there is a vast space for compromise: mutual arms limitations, agreements regarding the deployment of military infrastructure, the parameters for a future Ukrainian military, security guarantees, and mechanisms to monitor their implementation,” he said in a commentary.

“Russia is currently negotiating from a position of strength, but that does not at all mean there will be no compromises.”

Tatiana Stanovaya, an expert at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said that “for the first time since 2022, Moscow sees a concrete opening for negotiations that could address what it calls the ‘root causes’ of the war.”

“The Kremlin thinks the opportunity is worth pursuing, even though its expectations for this round are low,” she said. “If the talks fail, Russia is prepared to keep fighting until another opening presents itself.”

Russia expert Mark Galeotti, who heads the Mayak Intelligence consultancy, said Moscow’s set of demands could reflect “the classic attempt to start with a very, very exaggeratedly ambitious list of proposals with the expectation that you get haggled down.”

Putin could be searching for a face-saving way to end the war without achieving the land gains in Ukraine that he had sought, Galeotti noted in a recent podcast.

Ukraine and its allies fear security talks will benefit Moscow

European leaders fear that Putin could persuade Trump to support a peace settlement that would weaken not only Ukraine but broader European security.

The European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said Europe must insist on a ceasefire before taking the negotiations further — the opposite of what Putin demands.

"If we start to talk about what Russia is asking regarding the security architecture, we actually walk into the traps that Russia is setting us," she said at a meeting of the European Political Community in Dublin earlier this month.

Zelenskyy also has warned that the U.S. proposal to discuss a new security framework for Europe before the war’s end could be dangerous, arguing that Moscow could use such discussions to weaken NATO and reshape the continent’s borders.

Kushner, meanwhile, said after meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Thursday in Berlin that Trump wants to make a deal with Europe "by his side" and is not looking to impose a unilateral agreement. He also emphasized that Trump is "open" to NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine, added that he believes Russia is "comfortable" with the allies offering such assurances to Kyiv.

Trump called into the Berlin talks following his meeting with Putin, Kushner said.

Stanovaya noted that Putin wants Europe to accept that Russia will have to be part of any negotiation on European security and predicted that the prospective talks will fuel differences among the allies.

“I expect the process to deepen divisions within Europe, with little prospect of concrete results,” she said in a post on X.

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