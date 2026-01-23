Stacker compiled the richest billionaires in Massachusetts using data from Forbes. Net worth is as of Jan. 22, 2025.

The first billionaire is generally considered to be John D. Rockefeller in 1916, though some argue it was Henry Ford in 1925. Fast-forward over 100 years and there are now around 3,000 billionaires around the world. Read on to see which billionaires live in your area and the richest across the country.

Richest billionaires in Massachusetts

#20. Steve Conine

- Net worth: $1.5 billion

- Source: online retail

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Boston, Massachusetts

#19. Niraj Shah

- Net worth: $1.5 billion

- Source: online retail

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Boston, Massachusetts

#18. Liesel Pritzker Simmons

- Net worth: $1.5 billion

- Source: Hotels, investments

- Industry: Diversified

- Lives in: Concord, Massachusetts

#17. Frank Laukien

- Net worth: $1.9 billion

- Source: Scientific equipment

- Industry: Manufacturing

- Lives in: Boston, Massachusetts

#16. Noubar Afeyan

- Net worth: $1.9 billion

- Source: Biotech

- Industry: Healthcare

- Lives in: Lexington, Massachusetts

#15. Stéphane Bancel

- Net worth: $2.0 billion

- Source: Biotech, vaccines

- Industry: Healthcare

- Lives in: Boston, Massachusetts

#14. Andrew Bialecki

- Net worth: $2.4 billion

- Source: Marketing software

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Boston, Massachusetts

#13. John Fish

- Net worth: $2.3 billion

- Source: Construction

- Industry: Construction & Engineering

- Lives in: Boston, Massachusetts

#12. Herb Chambers

- Net worth: $3.1 billion

- Source: Car dealerships

- Industry: Automotive

- Lives in: Boston, Massachusetts

#11. Bill Alfond

- Net worth: $3.4 billion

- Source: Shoes

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Boston, Massachusetts

#10. Ted Alfond

- Net worth: $3.4 billion

- Source: Shoes

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Weston, Massachusetts

#9. Patrizio Vinciarelli

- Net worth: $3.6 billion

- Source: electronic components

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Boston, Massachusetts

#8. Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon

- Net worth: $3.7 billion

- Source: Health IT

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Boston, Massachusetts

#7. Alan Trefler

- Net worth: $3.8 billion

- Source: Software

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Brookline, Massachusetts

#6. Amos Hostetter Jr

- Net worth: $3.9 billion

- Source: Cable television

- Industry: Media & Entertainment

- Lives in: Boston, Massachusetts

#5. Robert Hale Jr

- Net worth: $6.0 billion

- Source: Telecom

- Industry: Telecom

- Lives in: Boston, Massachusetts

#4. Jim Davis & family

- Net worth: $6.2 billion

- Source: New Balance

- Industry: Manufacturing

- Lives in: Newton, Massachusetts

#3. Elizabeth Johnson

- Net worth: $12.6 billion

- Source: Fidelity

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Boston, Massachusetts

#2. Robert Kraft

- Net worth: $13.8 billion

- Source: Manufacturing, New England Patriots

- Industry: Sports

- Lives in: Brookline, Massachusetts

#1. Edward Johnson IV

- Net worth: $14.5 billion

- Source: Fidelity

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Boston, Massachusetts

Richest billionaires in the U.S.

#10. Steve Ballmer

- Net worth: $139.3 billion

- Source: Microsoft

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Hunts Point, Washington

#9. Rob Walton & family

- Net worth: $137.3 billion

- Source: Walmart

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Bentonville, Arkansas

#8. Warren Buffett

- Net worth: $143.3 billion

- Source: Berkshire Hathaway

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Omaha, Nebraska

#7. Jensen Huang

- Net worth: $160.4 billion

- Source: Semiconductors

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Los Altos, California

#6. Mark Zuckerberg

- Net worth: $221.8 billion

- Source: Facebook

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#5. Larry Ellison

- Net worth: $227.2 billion

- Source: Oracle

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Lanai, Hawaii

#4. Jeff Bezos

- Net worth: $246.7 billion

- Source: Amazon

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Miami, Florida

#3. Sergey Brin

- Net worth: $250.1 billion

- Source: Google

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Los Altos, California

#2. Larry Page

- Net worth: $271.1 billion

- Source: Google

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#1. Elon Musk

- Net worth: $785.9 billion

- Source: Tesla, SpaceX

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Austin, Texas