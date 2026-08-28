Trump says he will observe the 25th anniversary of 9/11 at the Pentagon

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at the Pentagon.

Trump confirmed his plans Friday. Vice President JD Vance will attend the New York observance and other administration officials will go to the ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the White House said.

This year marks a quarter-century since the hijacked plane attacks by al-Qaida militants that claimed nearly 3,000 lives in the three locations and upended American foreign policy and national security.

After returning from a trip to Houston on Friday, Trump was asked by reporters alongside Air Force One why he would not be at the New York ceremony, as some published reports said. He responded, “Because I’m going to the Pentagon.”

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In a social media post Friday, Trump described 9/11 as “a day to remember the victims, and their beautiful family members.”

Last year, Trump commemorated the anniversary at the annual Pentagon ceremony, where he delivered remarks recounting moments from the day, including snippets of conversations from passengers who were aboard the hijacked airplanes.

The president, who is originally from New York, last attended the ground zero ceremony in 2024.

Vance had planned to be in New York for the anniversary last year but instead flew to Salt Lake City to be with the family of Charlie Kirk after the conservative activist was assassinated.

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