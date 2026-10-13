Supreme Court sides with Trump administration in lawsuit seeking records on Elon Musk’s DOGE

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court, siding with the Trump administration, agreed on Tuesday to hear arguments in a watchdog’s lawsuit seeking public records about billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

The high court is intervening for a second time in Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington’s case, which seeks access to DOGE records from its operations in the early days of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Last year, the high court reined in a district court’s order for the government to produce DOGE-related records to CREW. The high court’s conservative majority concluded in June 2025 that U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled too broadly in ordering documents to be turned over to the group.

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