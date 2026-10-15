Police say at least 2 were hospitalized after shooting at elementary school, and the shooter is dead

BEND, Ore. — At least two people were hospitalized Thursday following a shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, and the attacker was shot and killed, authorities said.

“We don’t have a number at this point. We know children are among the victims,” Bend police spokesperson Sheila Miller said during a media briefing.

Authorities received a call about a shot fired into a car outside Silver Rail Elementary at 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene within minutes. Further 911 calls came from inside the school, she said.

The suspect was shot shortly after, though Miller said she didn’t know if it was by police or a bystander. The shooter went down inside the school soon after police arrived, she said.

The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.

Spokespeople for the city and police department did not immediately return emails seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Silver Rail Elementary was under lockdown, the Bend-La Pine school district wrote on Facebook.

“We’re in the process at this time of going room by room and evacuating each of the people who are in that school. ... This is the kind of thing we never want to see happen in Bend. It’s devastating,” Miller said, pausing to control her emotions.

The school in Bend, Oregon, which is more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Portland, had 459 enrolled students as of last year, according to the Oregon Department of Education. The school serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

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