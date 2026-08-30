Norwegians line up at churches for emotional memorials remembering the late King Harald V

OSLO, Norway — Norwegians across the country lined up early Sunday in front of cathedrals and churches for memorial services held for the late King Harald V, who died at 89.

“This Sunday is different. His Majesty King Harald is dead. A family has lost their spouse, father, grandfather, father-in-law,” said Dean Pål Kristian Balstad as he opened the funeral service in Oslo Cathedral, Norway's public broadcaster NRK reported.

The royal family attended the service at Asker Church, southwest of Oslo.

Since Harald's death Friday morning, tens of thousands of Norwegians have expressed their grief by laying flowers, writing cards and lighting candles in front of the royal palace in Oslo, where the coffin arrived late Friday from the hospital.

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A date for the funeral has not been set, but the country is in a state of mourning and some people decided to postpone celebrations such as weddings and baptisms until after the mourning period has passed, NRK reported.

Harald's son, who became the new King Haakon VIII, eulogized Harald on Saturday night. He expressed his pain over the beloved father's death and promised to lead the country with the same dedication.

“I’m going to miss him. I’ll miss his laughter. His good-natured way of dealing with people and situations,” Haakon said in his first speech as new king that was broadcast live on public Television.

Trying to hold back his tears, he vowed to give everything for the country in the future as its new king.

“That means — in the ultimate sense — being willing to risk everything, even one’s life, for Norway’s freedom and independence,” Haakon said.

The new king adopted the motto “All for Norway,” which dates back to his great-grandfather. His wife became Queen Mette-Marit, while his oldest child, Ingrid Alexandra, became crown princess and heir to the throne.

His tasks in the near future will include shoring up support for the monarchy following controversies over his wife's past contacts with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his stepson's rape conviction.

Norway’s monarchy has old roots, tracing its origins to King Harald Fairhair in the ninth century. When Norway regained its independence from Sweden in 1905, three-quarters of voters in a national plebiscite approved restoring the monarchy. Today, the role is largely symbolic as power lies with an elected parliament, but the country’s royal family retains celebrity and a role in promoting the wealthy nation around the world.

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