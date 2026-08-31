Teen, man hospitalized following shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Two people have been hospitalized, including a 14-year-old, after a reported shooting in Brockton, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Pine Grove Drive just after 7:30 PM after multiple reports of gunfire.

Once there, officers found a 14-year-old who was shot in the leg. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Then, police were informed that a 22-year-old arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

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No further details were given, and an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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