A woman brandishing two knives is shot by police in Times Square

NEW YORK — A woman brandishing two large knives was shot by police officers in New York’s Times Square on Monday, according to video taken by bystanders.

The woman's condition after the shooting was not immediately released by authorities, who were planning a news briefing.

The shooting happened adjacent to a New York Police Department substation, just outside One Times Square, the building that hosts the city's annual New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration. It is one of the most heavily touristed and policed spots in all of New York.

Videos posted on social media show a group of at least 10 officers gathered around the woman, who is holding two large kitchen knives. At least one officer appeared to try to subdue her with a Taser, but it did not incapacitate her, the video shows.

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The video then shows the woman walking quickly toward the officers while waving the knives in front of her. As one officer backed up, he and at least two others pulled their handguns, and the sound of gunshots could be heard.

It was not immediately clear whether the woman had injured anyone.

The NYPD closed part of 7th Avenue and warned the public to stay away from the area.

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