US winter is likely to be wetter and warmer, forecasters say. If you want more snow, look south

WASHINGTON — Winter in the United States looks like it will generally be wetter and warmer, but not necessarily snowier, according to the federal government's official seasonal outlook and other meteorologists' forecasts. You can thank or blame El Niño.

El Niño is likely to shift weather patterns to bring more moisture but with it higher temperatures. That should help erase persistent western drought, but it won't likely make northern snow-lovers happy, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.

Even though the weather service doesn't make seasonal snowfall predictions, their meteorologists said much of the northern parts of the country — including the Northeast, Great Lakes, Upper Midwest and Northern Rockies — should expect below normal snow, while the Southern Rockies, parts of the southeast and Southwest may get more than they usually do.

The northern snow shrinkage is also predicted by private meteorology firms, with Salt Lake City the only big metro area where AccuWeather is forecasting above normal winter snow amounts. Chicago, Boston, New York and Philadelphia are forecast to get about half or less of their normal winter snow, the firm said.

And the dreaded polar vortex with its icy blast of Arctic air escaping into the United States? That shouldn't happen as much as most winters, but that doesn't mean it won't happen at all, said National Weather Service meteorologist and branch chief Jon Gottschalck.

“El Niño can favor a more mild than average winter in the northern United States, but listen, even in the winter months, it doesn’t mean you’re not gonna have snow. It doesn’t mean you might not have a snowstorm. So it doesn’t erase the risk,” National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said in a media briefing presenting the three-month winter outlook.

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