Police are investigating an early morning motorcycle crash in Revere that claimed the life of one man.

Officers responded to the motorcycle crash on Lee Burbank Highway shortly before 1:00 a.m.

One man dead following motorcycle crash in Revere

The 34-year-old motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was shut down while investigators were on scene.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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