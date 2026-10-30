One man dead following motorcycle crash in Revere

Police are investigating an early morning motorcycle crash in Revere that claimed the life of one man.
Officers responded to the motorcycle crash on Lee Burbank Highway shortly before 1:00 a.m.
The 34-year-old motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
The roadway was shut down while investigators were on scene.
Police are investigating what led up to the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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