Tropical Storm Pena forms in the Pacific Ocean south of Hawaii

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Pena formed Friday in the Pacific Ocean, well south of the Hawaiian islands.

Pena had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and was centered about 650 miles (1,046 kilometers) southeast of South Point, Hawaii, and about 1,350 miles (2,173 kilometers) east-southeast of Johnston Island, according to an advisory from the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Pena was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph). It was forecast to strengthen over the next day or so, then have no significant change through next week.

The system is expected to remain offshore of Hawaii. No watches or warnings were in effect, and no hazards were affecting land.

The Pacific Ocean has had an active hurricane season due in part to El Niño.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.