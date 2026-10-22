Storm Josephine brings high winds and possible coastal flooding to Eastern Seaboard

MIAMI — Subtropical Storm Josephine pushed north from the U.S. Northeast coast early Thursday, bringing some coastal flooding and possible gale-force winds to the Eastern Seaboard.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) and was centered about 265 miles (425 kilometers) south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and about 585 miles (940 kilometers) southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Josephine was forecast to continue moving away from the United States and remain south of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

The National Weather Service posted a gale warning for parts of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, meaning winds above 39 mph (63 kph) were possible through midmorning Friday. Small watercraft were also advised of hazardous conditions south to North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding was also expected to continue through the week on the mid-Atlantic coast.

In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Vance was well off Mexico's southwestern coast and may intensify to a major hurricane.

It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) late Wednesday and was forecast to become a hurricane Thursday and a major hurricane Saturday, the U.S. center said.

Vance was located about 505 miles (815 kilometers) south of Acapulco, Mexico.

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