Ravens fans return the favor, support Dalton Kincaid-backed charity after Bills TE's playoff drop

Baltimore Ravens fans have rallied behind Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid after he dropped a pass late in Sunday's AFC Championship game.

After Kincaid's unsuccessful attempt to catch a fourth-down desperation throw from Josh Allen late in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, fans began donating en masse to The Summer Center, an organization supported by Kincaid that provides behavioral health and autism services for children and young adults.

Kincaid has featured The Summer Center on his cleats during the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign the past two seasons.

“Our students and families are still talking about Dalton’s visit last spring. The atmosphere was electric when he entered the building,” Mary Bennett, superintendent of The Summit Center said in a statement. “Not only is he an incredible athlete, but he has a big heart, and that was evident during the time he spent with our students.”

As of Tuesday morning, nearly $10,000 has also been raised via a GoFundMe page and The Summit Center told WKBW 7 in Buffalo that over $15,000 has been donated directly.

This outpouring of support by AFC rivals comes a week after Bills fans got behind Ravens tight end Mark Andrews following his own dropped pass when the two met in the Divisional Round. A GoFundMe page dedicated to supporting Breakthrough TD1, a juvenile diabetes research and advocacy organization that Andrews supports, has raised over $144,000 as of Tuesday morning.

In an Instagram post addressing the drop, Andrews made sure to note the support he'd received and the donations made to a charity close to him.

"Despite the negativity, I've seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization," Andrew wrote. "Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there's still a lot of light in this world."