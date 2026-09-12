Former CIA official found with gold bars reaches tentative plea deal after charge of salary theft

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A former CIA official found with $40 million of gold bars in his home has reached a tentative plea agreement after being charged with theft for fraudulently inflating his salary, according to court records.

A federal judge on Friday extended a deadline to formally indict defendant David J. Rush until Oct. 8, giving time for federal prosecutors and his attorney to finalize the plea deal and avoid a public trial that the parties said could involve significant litigation over classified material.

A joint court filing Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office and Rush's lawyer did not outline the details of the tentative plea deal.

Rush was charged with theft of public money in May. He was accused of fraudulently claiming 744 hours of military leave on his timecards after he was honorably discharged from the Navy in 2015 and of inflating his salary by falsely claiming degrees from Clemson University in South Carolina and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York, according to an FBI agent's affidavit filed in court.

That same document also revealed that investigators searched Rush's home and seized about 300 gold bars worth more than $40 million, plus about $2 million in U.S. currency and about 35 luxury watches.

The FBI affidavit said Rush had obtained the gold bars from the U.S. government for “work-related expenses.” Rush's attorney has said the charge against him isn't related to the gold bars, which she described as "a sensational tidbit.”

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