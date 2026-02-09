‘Significant’ amount of counterfeit goods found at Mass. flea market, 3 people charged, police say

LAWRENCE, Mass. — At first glance, the items looked like popular goods manufactured by some of the biggest brands: Nike, Ugg, and Adidas.

But when Lawrence Police detectives looked closer, they found that the goods on display at a local flea market were counterfeit, and worth nearly a half-million dollars.

Three people have been charged in connection with crimes against property involving counterfeit trademarks, police said Monday. Their names were not released.

A lengthy investigation found the counterfeit licensed merchandise and trademark infringements involved a flea market vendor located at 85 Manchester St. in Lawrence.

Poice seized a “significant amount of counterfeit merchandise,” with an estimated average retail price of the genuine items for all seized goods totaling $457,910.

Police gave the following breakdown of items seized:

• Nike: 1,807 items seized — value of $307,190.00

• Adidas: 821 items seized — value of $131,360.00

• UGG: 176 items seized — value of $19,360.00

After the final disposition in court, all seized counterfeit merchandise was taken “to the incinerator for proper destruction,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

