Experts urge parents to prepare kids for possible livestreamed execution

This is not an article about politics, capital punishment or whether the Fort Hood shooter deserves to be executedin public for his crimes.

Instead, it's focused on the unprecedented parental challenge of handling the near-certain prospect that children will hear of or see footage of the Dec. 3 U.S. execution by firing squad of Nidal Malik Hasan if the Trump administration follows through with plans to livestream the event.

The danger stretches beyond the broadcast itself, because historyshowsgraphic video from the event could be clipped, copied and pushed into children's social feeds even if the original stream is restricted.

Experts suggest that grownups who care about children start by setting aside matters of politics and public policy — like the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm elections and the debate over capital punishment. Focus instead on how witnessing someone's death by firing squad might land with young viewers — and how to best to reassure and protect them.

Here are some guidelines that might help.

Keep empathy for kids in mind — and facts at hand

Mis- and disinformation reach children, too. It's important for parents to have credibility with them, especially because their real, unspoken question might be: Are we safe? Have in hand some basic facts about the case and state them gently.

“It will be easier to have a position, share your family’s values, and discuss things with a potentially overwhelmed child once you’ve taken the time to gather accurate, up-to-date info and assess your child’s needs,” according to Common Sense Media.

Trump approved Hasan's execution by firing squad Dec. 3 at Fort Hood. A few days later, the Pentagon announced the event would be livestreamed.

“People need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Real America's Voice, a conservative outlet.

Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, was convicted of killing 13 people there in 2009 when he walked into a medical building where soldiers were getting checkups and opened fire with a laser-sighted handgun. He said it was an effort to stop them from going to Afghanistan and killing his fellow Muslims. He made almost no effort to defend himself at trial. The U.S. military has not carried out the death penalty since 1961.

The last widely recognized public execution took place on Aug. 14, 1936. Kentucky, the last state to permit them, outlawed the practice in 1938.

Stay updated on the plans

Also, experts suggest, parents should stay updated on how a livestreamed execution would unfold. Many questions remained unanswered, such as whether the moment of death and its aftermath will be shown, whether any age restrictions will apply, and whether there will be a broadcast delay or a threshold for stopping the feed.

Be informed about the technology involved. While the government often uses YouTube to carry its livestreams, including those embedded within government websites, YouTube prohibits content that is “violent or gory” and “intended to shock or disgust viewers,” and doesn’t allow livestreams that show someone holding, handling or transporting a firearm.

YouTube does make exceptions in select cases for content it deems to be in an educational, documentary, scientific or artistic context or that it determines to be in the public’s interest. In such cases, In such cases, the content may be age-restricted. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding how its policies relate to the execution.

But the danger to kids spills beyond the live broadcast to unexpected exposure on social media in the form of memes, for example.

It’s unclear whether the Trump administration is considering children in its decision-making. Emails over two days asking White House spokespeople for thoughts from the president and first lady Melania Trump thoughts on the prospect of children seeing the execution went unanswered. Trump said that he’ll soon make a decision on the plan to livestream the event.

Assume kids will at least hear about the execution, if not see it

From the old-fashioned grapevine to social media, grisly news has a way of reaching school-aged children, experts agree. Consider their need for calm and age-appropriate guidance, they suggest.

“With young kids, parents should keep it short and focus on reassurance over explaining the events,” said Jill Murphy, chief content officer at Common Sense Media, which advises parents on entertainment and technology. “Reassure them that they are safe. With teens, ask honestly what they have heard first, then ask whether they need to watch it.”

Remember you are your child's parent, not their friend — and don't overexplain, advises Dr. David Rosenberg, chair of psychiatry and behavioral neurosciences at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Michigan. Answer the questions children ask, and don't be afraid to assert parental authority by, for example, restricting or banning a child's access to the footage.

“It's okay to say, 'I don't have all the answers. But here's what we know, you're safe, you're secure, this is what we believe,'” Rosenberg said.

“Where parents get into trouble is when they talk too much, and they usually do that because they're anxious and insecure," he added. "What makes a child feel safest, or an adolescent, is can I count on my parents to be calm in challenging situations and give me the information I need?”

Choosing to watch the footage, one physician said, doesn’t necessarily indicate a child is psychologically ready to do so.

Timothy Lesaca, a Pittsburgh-area psychiatrist, cited a series of studies showing that repeatedly watching footage of events like the Boston Marathon bombings, at least part of an ISIS beheading video and the Oklahoma City bombing can be linked to post traumatic stress, if not PTSD, in adults and children. He argues that making Hasan’s execution public is a medical and public health issue.

“Ongoing anxiety, trouble sleeping or problems with daily life should be taken seriously," Lesaca wrote in KevinMD.com, an online publication by physicians.

Watch how this event interacts with existing conditions

The people most at risk of negative long-term effects are those who already have clinical depression or anxiety, or who have already been exposed to other traumatic situations, Rosenberg said. That’s because repeat exposure to trauma can cause cumulative damage.

The part of the brain that handles executive decision-making, emotional regulation, impulsivity and empathy doesn’t finish developing until around age 24, and so parents should consider having proactive conversations even with their older children who may be away at college or living on their own, Rosenberg said.

“We have to at least offer help in these circumstances to be the leaders, to be the decision-makers, to at least help them make informed decisions."

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Associated Press journalist Kaitlyn Huamani contributed.

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