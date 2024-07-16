Exclusive photos show cell phone, transmitter found next to Trump shooter’s body, WPXI reports

PITTSBURGH — Boston 25 News’s sister station, WPXI Channel 11 News, exclusively confirmed Tuesday that Thomas Crooks was spotted by police hanging around the American Glass Research complex more than an hour before the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

According to WPXI, multiple law enforcement sources described the security operation in detail Tuesday, directly contradicting public statements from the U.S. Secret Service Director.

Read more, here.

