Active shooter situation underway at Tennessee liquor store, police say

SMYRNA, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities are responding to an active shooter situation.

According to Smyrna Police, the shooting occurred at Legacy Wine & Spirits near Lee Victory Parkway.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries or the status of the shooter at this time.

Several roadways near the scene are closed and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

Smyrna is about 30 minutes from Nashville.

An active shooter situation is unfolding near Lee Victory Parkway at Legacy Wine & Spirits. Officers are on the scene. Please avoid the area. Updates will be made as available. Posted by Smyrna, TN Police Department on Tuesday, July 15, 2025

