Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Tale of a...Sundown Town'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- George G. Henderson (lead, male, 18-21)

--- Grandpa (Robert White) (lead, male, 55-69)

--- Wanda White (lead, female, 19-24)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Seula Beag'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Male Actor (lead, male, 35-55)

--- Female Actor (supporting, female, 35-55)

--- Gaffer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Obscura'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Gary (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Celebrity (supporting, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Docufiction Gambling Short'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jane (lead, female, non-binary, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'An 11:11 Wish'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Starfish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Only You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kate (Sunny) (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Claire (lead, female, 18-22)

--- Noah (lead, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Savage Wiener Reality'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Server (models, 18-100)

--- Cook (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'The Life I've Made'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Otis (lead, male, 38-46)

--- Ada (lead, female, 38-45)

--- Director of Photography / Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Vindicta'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Scarlett (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Josh (lead, male, 27-40)

--- Young Girl (day player, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Alpaca Connection'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Studio Assistant - Julie (supporting, female, 24-40)

--- Studio Head - Victor Sterling (supporting, male, 55-75)

--- Producer 1 - Dick Brown (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Gritty, Drama, and Fashion Love Story'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jay (supporting, male, 21-40)

--- Trina (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Rich (supporting, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Bridgeport, Connecticut

- Learn more about the short film here

