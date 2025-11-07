The most expensive neighborhoods in Worcester

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Worcester metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Pakachoag (Worcester, MA)

Median sale price

: $685,000 |

Median days on market

: 18 days

148 Hampton St, Auburn, MA 01501

- List price: $415,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,346

- See 148 Hampton St, Auburn, MA 01501 on Redfin.com

61 Elmwood St, Auburn, MA 01501

- List price: $449,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,351

- See 61 Elmwood St, Auburn, MA 01501 on Redfin.com

7 W Hampton St, Worcester, MA 01610

- List price: $599,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,674

- See 7 W Hampton St, Worcester, MA 01610 on Redfin.com

#2. Salisbury Street (Worcester, MA)

Median sale price

: $670,000 |

Median days on market

: 23 days

132 Institute Rd, Worcester, MA 01602

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,702

- See 132 Institute Rd, Worcester, MA 01602 on Redfin.com

33 Aylesbury Rd, Worcester, MA 01609

- List price: $1,199,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,472

- See 33 Aylesbury Rd, Worcester, MA 01609 on Redfin.com

42 Ellis Dr, Worcester, MA 01609

- List price: $599,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,643

- See 42 Ellis Dr, Worcester, MA 01609 on Redfin.com

493 Salisbury St, Worcester, MA 01609

- List price: $799,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,428

- See 493 Salisbury St, Worcester, MA 01609 on Redfin.com

#3. South Grafton (Grafton, MA)

Median sale price

: $654,544 |

Median days on market

: 35 days

4 Greenlawn Ave, South Grafton, MA 01560

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,114

- See 4 Greenlawn Ave, South Grafton, MA 01560 on Redfin.com

55 Fisherville Ter, Grafton, MA 01560

- List price: $774,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,575

- See 55 Fisherville Ter, Grafton, MA 01560 on Redfin.com

61 Tulip Cir, South Grafton, MA 01560

- List price: $470,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,380

- See 61 Tulip Cir, South Grafton, MA 01560 on Redfin.com

89 Buttercup Ln, South Grafton, MA 01560

- List price: $585,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,231

- See 89 Buttercup Ln, South Grafton, MA 01560 on Redfin.com

#4. Vernon Hill (Worcester, MA)

Median sale price

: $650,000 |

Median days on market

: 26 days

10 Rutledge St, Worcester, MA 01604

- List price: $249,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,200

- See 10 Rutledge St, Worcester, MA 01604 on Redfin.com

16 Hillside St, Worcester, MA 01610

- List price: $775,000

- Beds: 9 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,056

- See 16 Hillside St, Worcester, MA 01610 on Redfin.com

51 Sterling St, Worcester, MA 01610

- List price: $255,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,291

- See 51 Sterling St, Worcester, MA 01610 on Redfin.com

78 Harlem St, Worcester, MA 01610

- List price: $749,999

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,840

- See 78 Harlem St, Worcester, MA 01610 on Redfin.com

#5. North Grafton (Grafton, MA)

Median sale price

: $621,000 |

Median days on market

: 18 days

11 Hovey Pond Dr, North Grafton, MA 01536

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,450

- See 11 Hovey Pond Dr, North Grafton, MA 01536 on Redfin.com

14 Northgate Ct, North Grafton, MA 01536

- List price: $574,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,022

- See 14 Northgate Ct, North Grafton, MA 01536 on Redfin.com

2 Winslow Ln, North Grafton, MA 01536

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,559

- See 2 Winslow Ln, North Grafton, MA 01536 on Redfin.com

Lc3 Liberty Cir, Grafton, MA 01536

- List price: $1,238,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,315

- See Lc3 Liberty Cir, Grafton, MA 01536 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.