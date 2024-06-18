Pride Month in Boston: New bar slated to open in Back Bay

BOSTON — Boston 25 News is committed to bringing you stories of LGBTQ visibility for Pride Month. We recently sat down with the owner of Dani’s Queer Bar in Boston’s Back Bay.

Thais Rocha signed a lease for 907 Boylston Street a little more than a year ago. She’s hoping the bar will open its doors later this summer.

“Being queer women and opening a space like this can be difficult sometimes. You never know who’s around you and how they’re going to feel about you,” Rocha said.

But so far, she says the support from every corner of the community has been overwhelming, especially from both her landlord and neighbors.

Irish Pub A.T. O’Keefe’s graciously hosted Dani’s Boston Pride celebration earlier in June, and lines that day wrapped around the block.

“Boston is such a great place for the LGBTQ community,” Rocha said. “Having it be in a central location means it’s more accessible for people.”

Rocha says the lack of official spaces for queer women and non-binary people to get together in Boston is what inspired her to turn her vision into a reality.

“Making sure that everyone that comes here feels good here and is having a good time, whether it’s, you know, eating something, drinking something, meeting new people or hanging out with old people,” she said.

Dani’s will eventually be open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Rocha, who was born in Brazil and grew up in Medford, says her life experience helped her create an atmosphere where everyone will feel welcomed and included.

“I have so many different ideas of what it could mean to different people,” Rocha said. “It’s the people from here that are going to make the difference for us.”

