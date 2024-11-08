Pedestrian critically injured following hit-and-run crash in Fitchburg, police say

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Police are searching for a driver accused of striking and severely injuring a pedestrian on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Daniel Street just after 11 a.m. found a victim lying in the roadway with injuries, according to Fitchburg Police.

The victim was treated at the scene and flown to a trauma hospital. Officials say the victim remains in critical condition.

The vehicle involved in the crash has been located, according to authorities, but the driver remains on the lam.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash or the suspect’s whereabouts to contact them at 978-345-9650.

The Fitchburg Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, in collaboration with the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (CMLEC) Collision Reconstruction Team, is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

