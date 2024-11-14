One dead, another injured in Greenfield house fire

GREENFIELD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a house fire late Wednesday night claimed the life of one person and injured another.

According to State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, Greenfield firefighters responded to 52 Silver Street around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a structure fire with residents trapped inside.

Arriving companies found the home fully engulfed in flames.

After attacking the flames, firefighters entered the house and found one person deceased, according to officials. The name of the deceased party is not being released at this time. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Another adult was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A third person, who was uninjured, reported hearing smoke alarms and escaped.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

