Hundreds of protesters block Boston traffic amid rush hour, call for ceasefire in Gaza

BOSTON — Hundreds of protesters blocked rush hour traffic on Thursday, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Local Jewish groups and allies made their way from Boston City Hall, down Congress Street, and up to the old Statehouse, chanting for Massachusetts lawmakers to act.

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren were called upon to help stop the violence in Gaza.

“They haven’t clearly come out and said we need a ceasefire and more importantly they haven’t done anything to make a ceasefire come about,” one protester said.

IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace led the rally, blocking off 15 lanes of traffic on Congress and State Street. The groups lit 8 candles on the pavement for the 9th night of Hannukah.

Signs reading “peace,” “justice,” and “ceasefire” were held while Jewish prayers were recited in Hebrew.

“We can’t just celebrate a holiday happily at home while people are being murdered in our name,” a protester said.

#WATCH: ‘Ceasefire now!’



On the last night of Hanukkah, local Jewish groups, allies are calling for a ceasefire in Palestine outside Boston City Hall.



The group will soon move to a second location close by for a ‘disturbance.’ @boston25 pic.twitter.com/IYyXww5iaV — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) December 14, 2023

Commuters voiced their frustration with the traffic.

“I have a final exam in three minutes,” a commuter said. “There’s nothing I can do about it.”

Bostonians were stuck behind the wheel for over two hours while the protest was ongoing.

“I think this will create an extreme alienation against them and their cause that they are subjecting people to this kind of harassment,” said one passerby.

Elizabeth Weinbloom of IfNotNow Boston said the goal of the protest was to disrupt “business as usual” at the height of Boston’s largest intersection.

“We’re sorry to disrupt people’s nights,” she said, “they’re not our target. We’re here to send a message to Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren.”

Weinbloom says she expects more protests like this until Massachusetts leaders speak up and act. She says her group has tried to reach them and feel like demonstrations such as this are their only hope now.

In the meantime, Boston Police say all streets in the downtown area have now reopened.

All streets in the downtown area have reopened. https://t.co/AgUqGnnZlK — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) December 14, 2023

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group