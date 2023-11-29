Harvard under federal investigation for alleged antisemitism on campus

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University has now been added to the list of colleges across the country under federal investigation for alleged incidents of antisemitism on campus.

The Department of Education announced on Tuesday they’re looking into whether Harvard failed to respond to allegations of harassment against Jewish and Israeli students in the wake of the attacks in Israel on October 7.

Shortly after those attacks, the U.S. Department of Education’s (Department) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) released a list of the higher education and K-12 institutions under investigation for alleged shared ancestry violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI), which prohibits race, color, or national origin discrimination, including harassment based on a person’s shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics.

In a statement, the university said, “We support the work of the Office of Civil Rights to ensure students’ rights to access educational programs are safeguarded and will work with the office to address their questions.”

The announcement comes just days before Harvard’s president testifies in Washington D.C. on the school’s efforts to combat antisemitism.

Wellesley College had complaints from two Jewish organizations filed against them in early November.

“We at the Department of Education, like the nation, see the fear students and school communities experience as hate proliferates in schools,” said Assistant Secretary of Education for Civil Rights Catherine E. Lhamon.

