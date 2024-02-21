Growing calls for transparency in Steward Health Care’s financial trouble

NORWOOD, Mass. — Congressman Stephen Lynch is calling for Steward Health Care to be transparent as the Commonwealth figures out how to keep the state’s healthcare system from imploding.

He visited several facilities as he stressed to the media they are widening the investigation into Steward’s operations and finances.

On Wednesday, Lynch took a tour of Norwood Hospital, where construction has stopped due to Steward reportedly $50 million behind on rent. It’s unclear if and when it will restart.

“Trying to find someone to come in here and rescue this project,” Congressman Lynch said. “Building the hospital and then running it is a daunting task.”

Not having Norwood Hospital already has healthcare workers, like EMS professionals, performing triage.

“Since this hospital has closed our transport times have doubled and tripled,” Joe Mawn, a Norwood firefighter and EMT, said.

Nurse Kathy Reardon worked at Norwood Hospital and attributes the facility to her standing here today.

“Canton Fire picked me up. I was here in 11 minutes and in the cath lab and they saved me,” she said.

The future of Norwood Hospital and Steward’s seven licensed facilities remains in question.

On Tuesday, Governor Maura Healey sent a letter to Steward’s CEO telling them to get out of Massachusetts and demanded they turn over their financials by the end of Friday.

Congressman Lynch says he has low confidence in Steward meeting that deadline.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group