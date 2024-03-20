Death investigation underway at Milford residence, DA says

MILFORD, Mass. — Authorities say they’re investigating an unattended death in Milford.

According to a spokesperson from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office, State Police Detectives assisted by Milford Police converged on a Water Street address for a report of a death at a home on Tuesday.

The name of the deceased individual is not being released at this time. It is also unclear if foul play is suspected.

An investigation into the facts and circumstances of the death remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

