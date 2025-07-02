Dangerous sedative found in Mass. drug supply doesn’t respond easily to Narcan, officials say

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Drug Supply Data Stream (MADDS) issued a warning on Wednesday about a dangerous drug with a heightened risk of overdosing detected in the local supply.

Medetomidine, a powerful veterinary sedative not approved for human use, has been found mixed with fentanyl across all counties in the Bay State.

Officials say Central and Western Massachusetts were found to have the highest levels of the veterinary sedative in the drug supply.

According to the MADDS, medetomidine is stronger and longer-lasting than xylazine, another dangerous sedative.

The drug can cause severe sedation, low heart rate, hallucinations, and difficulty breathing.

Health officials say medetomidine may not respond easily to Narcan alone, and that the overdoses it causes are harder to reverse.

Similarly, withdrawal symptoms can be dangerous, requiring immediate medical support.

More information about the dangerous drug can be found below.

Medetomidine drug facts

If you or a loved one is struggling with drug addiction, help is available.

The Massachusetts Substance Use Helpline can be reached at 800-327-5050.

You can also text “HOPE” to 800327.

