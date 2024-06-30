Man is arrested after assaulting police

Boston — A Dorchester man is facing charges after an incident Saturday morning.

Boston police say just after 4:30a they were called to 238 Warren street in Roxbury for a call of a person with a knife. Additional details were provided giving a description of a suspect who allegedly had stolen a moped.

When they arrived, they were met by a victim who told them about his stolen moped and that he was able to track it to the address. When he went to retrieve it, the suspect; identified as Michael Williams, 38, of Dorchester allegedly threatened him with a knife.

After a brief search of the area, the suspect was located sleeping in a box truck. As officers instructed Williams to exit the truck he pushed and struggled with one of the officers.

Williams was eventually arrested and a knife was recovered from his right pant pocket.

He is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, receiving stolen property over $1,200 and intimidation of a witness.

Police also discovered the suspect had three active warrants out for his arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.

















