‘You’re a crook’: Nancy Pelosi greeted by Pro-Palestine protest at Harvard Event

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi alongside Governor Maura Healey was met with Pro-Palestinian chants while arriving at a Harvard event.

The Harvard Book Store welcomed Pelosi and Healey Wednesday night to discuss the congresswoman’s book The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House.

The event was hosted at the First Parish Church on Mass. Ave.

Pelosi arrived to jeers from several Pro-Palestinian groups waiting outside the venue.

The protest was led by Mass Peace Action – a nonprofit organization surrounding US Foreign affairs. Pro-Palestinian groups in greater Boston joined the rally Wednesday night.

“We need them both to step forward and listen to the people,” said Cole Harrison, administrative director of Mass Peace Action. “The United States is behind what Israel’s doing. We’re sending the weapons, the planes, the bombs, the tanks.”

The Boston Coalition was one of the several groups represented Wednesday.

“Time to get serious about finding a real solution,” said Fawaz Abusharkh, a member of Boston Coalition for Palestine. “If we are not careful, we will pay a high price for what will happen next.”

Dozens of protesters also began to hand out flyers to attendees waiting in line for the event.

Harrison added, “[Pelosi] has done nothing except insult Palestinian protesters. She has done nothing to stop this.”

The group told Boston 25 that they are demanding the US stop distributing arms to Israel.

