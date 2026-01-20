On your radar: Tracking arrival of coldest temps in years, more chances for snow in Mass.

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather team is tracking the arrival of a bitter blast that could bring the coldest temperatures in years to Massachusetts, as well as additional chances for snow.

"Adjust your weekend plans for BITTER COLD. It may be the coldest weather since 2023 in Boston," Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote Tuesday in a post on X.

Highs are expected to peak in the 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday. With the cold comes our next snow chance on Wednesday evening.

Spear said that a coating to an inch of snow is expected north and west of Boston, while it will be too mild for anything to stick in southeastern Massachusetts.

Thursday will feature highs in the low 40s before the dangerous cold moves in for the weekend. Sunrise temperatures will bottom out around 0 degrees, and the afternoons will only reach the lower teens, according to Spear.

Also on Sunday, there is the potential for an ocean storm that could bring “substantial” snow to the area.

“Several of our forecast tools have an ocean storm tracking close enough for snow on Sunday,” Spear wrote in her latest weather blog. “It’s very early, so this track can shift in timing and placement. A farther track would keep us cold and dry. A closer track could bring in substantial snow.”

