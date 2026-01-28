On your radar: Nor’easter to potentially hit Massachusetts this weekend

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather team is closely tracking a potential nor’easter that could impact the area this weekend.

The storm meteorologists are watching is expected to develop off the coast of the Carolinas, though it has not yet formed.

“The timeframe for the worst of this would arrive Sunday,” said Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf. “It is a potential nor’easter, a coastal storm.”

Graf noted that the dynamics of this system are different from the storm that impacted the region last Sunday into Monday.

“Wind is going to play a factor if this storm forms, and we’re also looking at the threat for coastal flooding along the coastline, including the Cape and Islands,” Graf said during her morning forecast.

Meteorologists expect to have a better idea of the storm’s track and strength by Thursday or Friday morning. One model shows the system riding northward and strengthening off the coast of New England, which is typical for storms of this type.

We want to make sure this next potential storm is On Your Radar. A closer track would mean more widespread snow, wind, and coastal concerns. A farther track would be more of a miss (still breezy though). Be sure to check in with us over the next few days! pic.twitter.com/Ikx8g96PBs — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 28, 2026

“Sunday is the day we would be dealing with the worst of it,” Graf said. “Some heavy snowfall is possible, along with stronger winds and coastal flooding, but it all depends on the track of the storm.”

Graf added that if the storm tracks closer to the region, it could result in a more widespread snow event with heavier, stickier snow. If the system stays farther offshore, it would likely miss the area, bringing only breezy conditions.

The potential storm comes just days after one of the biggest storms in years, which buried much of the state under one to two feet of snow

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page or download the Boston 25 Weather app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group